Dune star Oscar Isaac says the film is a "masterpiece"

Oscar Isaac has described Denis Villeneuve's Dune as a "masterpiece."

"I did get a chance to see the film... I left with so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a cinematic achievement," Isaac told Kevin McCarthy. "I think it's unlike anything that's ever come before it. I think it's a masterpiece."

Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides in the film, father to Timothée Chalamet's Paul. The star-studded cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgård.

As for his experience shooting the movie, Isaac commented: "It was so special to be on that film, because it was so massive, and there were so many moving parts. [Villeneuve's] passion was so intense for the material, and mine was too, so I went to the book all the time... and he just would roll with it, and would try to find ways to deepen it at all times."

Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck in the movie, recently shared similar praise: "It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what [Villeneuve] was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time of day, but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story."

It sounds like we're in for a treat when Dune lands later this year – and the movie might not be our only trip to Arrakis, either. Villeneuve told our sister publication Total Film that, though a second movie isn't a certainty, he's feeling good about its prospects: "[Warner Bros. and Legendary] feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune arrives to theaters and HBO Max on October 22.