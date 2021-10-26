Dune 2 confirmed for 2023 release

Dune 2 is officially happening and it's coming October 20, 2023, Warner Bros. and Legendary have confirmed.

Dune, which adapts the first book in the series and part of its sequel, premiered in theaters and on HBO Max just last week, but there's still more story to tell. The official Dune Twitter account shared the official Dune 2 logo along with the caption: "This is only the beginning."

"I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two," writer and director Denis Villeneuve said in a statement (via THR). "It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

This story is developing...