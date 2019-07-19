Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals - how to get them, and the rewards for collecting them

You may have heard about Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals and started wondering what they are. In fact, even when you begin discovering them the game doesn't do a great job of explaining what they're actually used for. That's why we're here to help, as we've played enough Dragon Quest Builders 2 to get a decent handle on how this collectible works. Read on, and we'll tell you how to get Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, and reveal the rewards for collecting them.
How to get Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals
In order to earn Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, you need to find and solve puzzles dotted around the various islands. These are identified by large tablet stones with a question mark on the front and a Builder's hammer coming out of the top, and attached to them you'll find the puzzle set up that need solving. These are normally fairly logical, and involve solutions such as rerouting running water or moving blocks so they're evenly balanced on either side of the area. When you've solved the puzzle a message will flash up on screen to confirm it, then simply interact with the now sparkling tablet stone to collect your Mini Medal.
How do you spend Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals
Once you've racked up some Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, you'll naturally want to start spending and find out what the promised "nice surprise" is for collecting them. You won't be able to do this until you've completed the Furrowfield section of the main story and returned to the Isle of Awakening, so make sure you've progressed far enough on your quest. When you get back there, head to the Mountaintop (the warp point will take you exactly where you need to be) then talk to the Hairy Hermit and select the prompt to Give Mini Medals. He'll happy take them off your hands, then hand over any rewards due and give you an update on how many Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals you've returned so far.
What are the Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals rewards
By dropping off your Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals with the Hairy Hermit, you'll be entitled to collect rewards from the very first medal. As you find more of them, keep bringing them in to unlock more bonuses including cosmetics, items, and recipes. Items will be added to your inventory, and recipes appear in your Builderpedia and at workbenches ready for creating, but to claim cosmetics you'll need to interact with a Dressing Table where you can alter your character's appearance. Here is a complete list of the Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals rewards you can unlock:
|Mini Medals
|Reward
|1
|Geeky Specs
|4
|Player Lyre; Bustlin' Streets Musical Score
|10
|Bow Tie
|14
|Midenhall Garb
|18
|Tunes of the Town Musical Score
|22
|Moustache
|26
|Dracky Cap
|30
|Rabbit Ears
|34
|Traveller's Tunes Musical Score
|38
|Cannock Cloaks
|42
|Bandito Bandana
|46
|Blusher
|50
|Songs of Paradise Musical Score
|54
|Witch's Hat
|58
|Block Head
|62
|Red Rose
|65
|Liquid Metal Shield Recipe
|70
|Moonbrooke Frock Recipe
|74
|Mystery Mask
|78
|Castle Choruses Musical Score
|82
|Liquid Metal Armour Recipe
|88
|Mystical Melodies Musical Score
|90
|Liquid Metal Sword Recipe
