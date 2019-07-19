Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - how to build every room and complete item sets

To make your base as impressive (and homely) as it can be, you're going to need a list of Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes so you can comfortably accommodate your villagers. As well as constructing bedrooms for them to sleep in and kitchens to cook and eat in, you can also make bars, spas, gardens and much more to keep your Dragon Quest Builders 2 villagers happy, with the steady stream of gratitude hearts they drop allowing you to level up your base.

In fact, there are over 100 Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes in total, so it will take a long time to learn them through progression and experimentation alone (thanks to All Gamers for this exhaustive list). That's where we come in, as this guide contains instructions for how to construct every type of room, as well as recipes for sets used within these constructions. Note that due to localisation the names of some of the rooms and items vary between regions, however if yours differ you should still be able to work out what's required without too much bother. Let's get building!

Bedrooms

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bedrooms

Basic Bedroom

Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any)

Social Bedroom

Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2

Communal Bedroom

Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4

Prepared Bedroom

Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Grandfather Clock, Potted Plant (Set)

Farmers' Bedroom

Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Farming Tools, Firewood

Farmers' Flophouse

Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2, Farming Tools x2, Firewood x2

Farmers' Lodge

Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4, Farming Tools x4, Firewood x4

Dormitory

Bed (Any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign

Better Dormitory

Bed (Any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Light Source (Any) x2, Stool x2

Luxury Dormitory

Four-poster Bed x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Sconce x2, Stool x2, Chest of Drawers

Basic Soldier's Bedroom

Decorative Armour/Swords, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any)

Barracks

Decorative Armour/Swords x2, Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2

Bigger Barracks

Decorative Armour/Swords x4, Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4

Bathrooms

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bathrooms

Double Bathroom

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Washtub x2, Light Source (Any)

Private Men's Bathroom

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Gentleman Sign

Private Women's Bathroom

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Lady Sign

Rustic Bathroom

Basic Bathtub, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Chair (Any)

Deluxe Bathroom

Bathtub x2, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Stool, Light Source (Any), Firewood x2

Shower Room

Shower, Towel Rack, Folding Screen

Scenic Shower Room

Shower x4, Towel Rack x2, Folding Screen x2, Light Source (Any) x2, Window x4

Onsen Bathroom

Onsen Water x10 blocks (dig a hole for them), Flower Petals (on top of Onsen Water), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3, Filter Fountain (next to Onsen Water and pouring into it)

Suspicious Spa

Plasma blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Evil Item (Any), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3

Swimming Pool

Standard Water x10 blocks (dig a hole for them), Ladder (inside the pool to climb out), Pool Chair, Sun Parasol, Cactus Drink

Kitchens

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Kitchens

Simple Kitchen

Chest, Bonfire x3

Kitchen Diner

Chest, Bonfire x3, Dining Table (Set)

Agricultural Kitchen

Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3

Agricultural Cafe

Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3 OR Fiery Frying Pan (Set) x2 OR Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (Set)

Simple Mushroom Cookroom

Chest, Fungus (Any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Bonfire x2

Deluxe Mushroom Kitchen

Chest, Fungus (Any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Fiery Frying Pan (Set) x2 OR Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (Set)

Simple Castle Kitchen

Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue

Castle Cafeteria

Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue, Buffet (Set)

Gory Grillhouse

Chest, Meaty Marshy Mountain, Brick Barbecue

Standard Dining Room

Light Source (Any), Dining Table (Set) x4

King's Dining Room

King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Crockery x4 (placed by chairs), Candelabra x2, Fireplace, Bold Banner x2

Private Bedrooms

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Private Bedrooms

Private Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any), Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Stool

Master Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any), Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Chair (Any), Table (Any), Wall Hanging, Velvet Draping OR Triangular Bunting

Private Noble's Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Table, Sconce, Wall Hanging

Rough n' Tough Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any), Barrel, Bottles, Dumb-bells, Light Source (Any), Bed (Any)

Neat n' Sweet Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any), Dressing Table, Chair, Ornamental Flower, Light Source (Any), Bed (Any)

Royal Bedchamber

Resident's Sign (Any), King-Size Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Fireplace

Princess Bedchamber

Resident's Sign (Any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Potted Plant (Set)

Simple Shared Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any) x2, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Stool x2

Superior Shared Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any) x2, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Chairs x2, Table, Wall Hanging

Shared Noble Bedroom

Resident's Sign (Any) x2, King-Size OR Four-Poster Bed x2, Fancy Light Source, Fancy Chair x2, Fancy Table, Wall Hanging

Bars

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bars

Simple Bar

Cocktail Counter (Set)

Well-Stocked Bar

Cocktail Counter (Set), Social Sippers (Set), Simple Sippers (Set) x2, Beer Cask x2, Pub Sign

Game Bar

Cocktail Counter (Set), Card Table (Set), Darty Party (Set), Water Pitcher, Light Source (Any)

Toilets

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Toilets

Basic Toilet

Pot OR Toilet (Any), Towel Rack

Shared Toilet

Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Folding Screens x2 (place between the toilets)

Men's Toilet

Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Gentleman Sign

Women's Toilet

Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Lady Sign

Rustic Toilet

Pot OR Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Haystack

Lovely Toilet

Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Ornamental Flower

Soldier's Toilet

Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Wall Flag

Basic Changing Room

Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Dressing Table, Stool

Pool Changing Room

Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Towel Rack, Washtub

Bunny Girl Changing Room

Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Barrel, Ornamental Flower

Beach Changing Room

Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Towel Rack, Parasol

Chill-Out Room

Comfy Sofa, Potted Flower (Set) x2, Potted Plant (Set) x2, Fireplace, Swabbing Tools

Workshops

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Workshops

Barn

Chest, Pot, Haystack, Rope, Farming Tools, Firewood

Armoury

Chest, Ornamental Armour/Weapon x4, Barricade x2

Smithy

Forge, Chest, Hanging Bag, Pot

Metalworker's Workshop

Anvil, Chest, Hanging Bag, Weapon Sign

Brewery

Beer Cask x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Barrel x2

Dyeing Workshop

Slime Paint Barrel x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Washtub x2

Builder's Workshop

Builder's Table, Chest, Hanging Sacks, Medicinal Mortar, Tool Rack

Item Store

Table, Shop Sign, Price Tag, Crate x2

Weapon Store

Table, Weapon Sign, Price Tag, Decorative Armour/Weapon x2

Social

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Social

Reception

Table x2, Wall Hanging, Stationery, Candle

Corridor

Light Source (Any) x2, Pillar x2, Ornamental Flower x2, Wall Hanging x2

Pumping Station

Dumb-Bell x2, Mining Tool x2, Towel Rack x2

Relaxation Room

Bed (Any), Curtain x2, Folding Screen, Light Source (Any)

Chapel

Altar, Candle x2, Goddess Statue, Chair (Any) x4

War Room

Emblematic Table, Map, Wargame Piece x2

Wizard's Workshop

Wizard's Workbench, Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Incense Burner

Training Room

Target Dummy x4, Ornamental Spear Rack x2, Wooden Fortification x4

Throne Room

Throne, Bold Banner x4, Brazier x2

Shabby Throne Room

Disfigured Throne

Hargon Chapel

Unholy Altar, False Idol, Small Hargon Wall Gargoyle, Tall Hargon Wall Panel, Double Hargon Wall Panel, Sinister Sconce

Summoning Chamber

Forbidden Altar, Unholy Altar, Chest, False Idol, Peculiar Pillar x2, Sinister Sconce

Creepy Conservatory

Chest, Blooming Poxglove x2, Budding Poxglove x4

Study

Bookshelf x3, Pile of Books x3

Library

Bookshelf x5, Pile of Books x3, Book x3, Table, Chair, Sheets of Paper

Art Spaces

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Art Spaces

Sculpture Gallery

Stationary Statue, Handrail x3

Picture Gallery

Painting x2, Handrail x4

Large Museum Room

Painting x4, Goddess Statue x2, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign

Small Exhibition Room

Exhibition Podium x2, Handrail x4

Large Exhibition Room

Exhibition Podium x5, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign, Exhibition Shelf Connectors x2

Small Treasury

Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (Any valuable item, try something gold)

Large Treasury

Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (Any valuable item, try something gold), Pile of Treasure (unlocks when island reaches maximum Luxury level), Bold Banner x2

Weird/Dangerous

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Weird/Dangerous

Graveyard

Gravestone x3, Flower x3, Bench

Fortune Teller Room

Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Pile of Books, Book, Curtain x2

Mayor's Office

Table x3 (in a row), Planner's Stationery (put along table), Sign, Bell (hit the bell to call everyone in)

Music Hall

Instrument (Cello/Drums/Piano) x3, Stool (not in front of a piano), Curtain x2

Ballroom/Dancing Room

Dancing Platform x3, Light Block, Curtain x4

Prison Cell

Chains, Pot

Execution Chamber

Chains x2, Guillotine (rare drop for defeating a pink dragon by the Material Islands snowy lake), Straw Mattress, Human Bones x2

Playroom/Toy Room

Hammerhood Plush x2, Snow Yeti Rug, Chair

Slime Room (Secret Recipe)

Slime Eye x2, Slime Mouth, Slime Block, Slime Lamp

Light Room

Bench, Sconce x2, Fancy Sconce x2, Brazier x2, Tall Brazier x2

Lava Room

Lava blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Stone x3

Dragonfly Room

Filthy Water blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Reeds x3, Dead Tree

Dragonlord's Throne Room (Requires Dragon Quest Builders 1 save file)

Dragonlord's Throne, Dragonlord Banner Flag x2 (rare drop for defeating the Badboon boss by the Material Islands snowy lake), Dragon Column x2

Demonlord's Throne Room (Requires Hargon Chapel first)

Demonlord's Throne, Demonlord's Banner Flag x2, Peculiar Pillar x2

Pot Chamber

Chest, Pot x5

Mushroom Chamber

Chest, Fungus (Any) x6

Wrecking Ball Room

Wrecking Ball explosive

Gardens

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Gardens

Ranch

Haystack, Wooden Gate, Grass x5

Animal House

Haystack, Pet Bedding, Pet Bowl

Watering Hole

Water blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Chest, Washtub, Pot x2

Well Room

Wooden Doormat (use at entrance instead of a door), Well, Flower

Playful Park

Tree Swing (Set), Bench x2, Wooden Plank Pathway x2, Flower x2

Grassy Garden

Bench, Plant x5

Flower Garden

Flower x6, Plant x4

Luxurious Park

Fancy Bench, Rose, Rose Leaves, Blue Hydrangea, Flower x8

Tree Park

Bench, Branch x2, Leafy Tree, Palm Tree, Fir OR Cedar Tree, Birch Tree

Cactus Garden (Don't stack cacti over two blocks tall)

Bench, Small Round Flowering Cactus x3, Cactus Stem x3, Cactus Head x2, Gladiolus, Sunflower

Tropical Garden

Bench, Pongsettia, Bigonia, Tingleweed x5, Fan Fern, Coneconut Tree

Stone Garden

Bench, Large Rock x3, Small Rock x5, Paving Stone x2, Pile of Pebbles

Fountain Garden

Fancy Bench, Water blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Filter Fountain (position outside the Water blocks), Lily Pad, Lily Flower

Snow Garden

Bench, Snowman, Snowy Cedar Tree x2, Snow Flower x3

Freak-Out Room

Simple Bench, Vile Tile, Huge Horn x2, Septic Shrub x3, Dead Tree x2, Pampas Grass x3

Cantlin Garden

Fancy Bench, Pure Water blocks x8 (dig a hole for them), Holyhock x5, Blossoming Shrub x3, Cherry Blossom Tree, Basic Bridge





Set Recipes

Dragon Quest Builders 2 set recipes

As well as combining items to form new rooms, you can also put them together to create sets, which are both handy on their own and usable in additional room recipes. These are the item combinations that form Dragon Quest Builders 2 set recipes - they involve putting things together logically, so for example if a recipe has a table, seating, and food, then place the food on the table and the chairs next to it so it registers.

Fiery Frying Pan

Bonfire, Frying Pan

Dining Table

Table, Chair, Decorative Food Dish

Buffet

Large Table, Crock Pot, Crockery

King's Banquet

King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Decorative Food Dish x4, Candelabra x2

Meal

Large Table, Salad with Soup, Fish Platter OR Meat Platter, Basket of Bread, Decorative Food Dish

Onsen Bath

Onsen Water blocks x10, Scattered Petals OR Lion Fountain

Swimming Pool

Pure Water blocks x10, Ladder (inside pool to climb out)

Cocktail Counter

Bar Counter, Stool x4, Cocktail Shaker

Simple Sipper's Set

Table, Chair, Decorative Drink

Social Sipper's Set

Large Table, Chair x4, Decorative Drink x4

Card Table

Table, Chair x2, Playing Cards

Medication Station

Chair, Crate, First Aid Kit

Rocket Battery

Firework Cannon x3 (placed in a row)

Dracky Totem

Dracky Totem x3 (stacked on top of each other)

Slime Stack

Stackable Slime x3 (stacked on top of each other)

Tree Swing

Tree, Swing

Potted Flower

Pot, Flower

Potted Plant

Pot, Plant

Station

Rail Track, Stop Sign (placed at the end of the track)

Darty Party

Dartboard x3 (place on a wall in a row)

Playable Piano

Grand Piano, Chair

