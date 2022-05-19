Doctor Strange 2 star shares behind the scenes look at filming cameo

**Warning: spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 ahead!**

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured some huge cameos in the Illuminati sequence. Among them was Anson Mount as Black Bolt, a silent superhero from the Inhumans with a voice that is so powerful it can kill you.

The actor has now given us our first look at how his surprise cameo was filmed. In a brief clip on Twitter, he showed off the rehearsal process for his character’s entrance, which sees him strapped in a harness as he descends onto a crash mat.

"First Doctor Strange rehearsal: landing nailed," he wrote alongside the video. "Thanks to the incredible stunt team and to producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly… despite the wedgie."

First “Dr. Strange” rehearsal: landing nailed. Thanks to the incredible stunt team and to producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly… despite the wedgie. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BlackBolt #stunts @Marvel pic.twitter.com/ClShgS7TGOMay 18, 2022 See more

While only a short clip, this is the first insight into how the cameos were filmed in the movie since they’ve been shrouded in secrecy. Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron revealed on the My Mom’s Basement podcast that most of the Illuminati shots were filmed separately. As well as this, Elizabeth Olsen’s viral comment that she had never met John Krasinski (who cameoed as Reed Richards) to Vanity Fair suggested there was a fair bit of movie magic involved in creating the sequence.

Mount also opened up on how excited he was to have been asked by Kevin Feige to appear in the film. Posting on Instagram, the Star Trek Strange New Worlds star thanked fans for their support as he spoke about being involved in the movie.

"I can finally talk about it," he wrote. "I was beyond thrilled to get the call from Kevin Feige asking me to re-don the tuning fork. And it was even more of a thrill to finally work with the great Sam Raimi for whom I have been a fan since as far back as 'Evil Dead 2'. The experience was tremendous."

