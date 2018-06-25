DJs Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon, and The Black Madonna take up residency in GTA Online

If you need a new front for your thriving criminal corporation in GTA Online, it might be time to put on your best shiny shirt and grab a glow stick. You'll able to run your own nightclub, manage staff, and and make sure your Los Santos establishment is ready for a visit from real-world talent. Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna are all contributing their unique sounds to the update, which is due next month.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online Shark Card

I’m getting a lot of questions about entering the Grand Theft Auto universe and I wish I could tell you all everything, but you’ve just got to wait and play the game to find out what happens! All I can say is this has been the most fun ever and you’re gonna love it.June 25, 2018

"Nightclubs are the perfect cover for any other operation you might have going, so get in on the ground level as a business partner to open up a brand new establishment, and help the DJ’s make their shows the best ever," says Rockstar.

"Run your nightclub business from setup, design, staffing and promotion; the more popular the club, the faster your secure wall safe will fill up."

Ready for more Rockstar magic? Make sure you know everything you need to about the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2.