Divinity Destiny 2: How to start the quest for the Divinity raid Exotic

Players discovered the Divinity Destiny 2 raid Exotic just hours after the first Garden of Salvation clear, and it looks like a doozy of a weapon. This Exotic trace rifle deals solid damage in its own right, and more importantly, it amps up the damage of all your allies. Of course, getting it takes some doing - it's a raid Exotic, after all. That said, you can start the Divinity Destiny 2 Exotic quest without ever touching the raid. Here's how to get the ball rolling.

How to start the Divinity Destiny 2 Exotic quest

As you may have guessed, we're heading to the Moon. Go to the Sorrow's Harbor in the northeast and head southeast, hugging the right wall as you go. We're heading toward the Lunar Battleground, the opening area from the first Shadowkeep campaign mission. But this time, as soon as we get to the open area with all the totems, we're hanging a hard left and ducking into the cave on the far wall.

Head into the back of the cave and the large Vex portal in the distance will hum to life, and enemies will start spawning in. Nothing special, just a whole bunch of Vex. Keep killing them until a Minotaur boss spawns. Kill it and it'll drop an Exotic Engram, but rather than Exotic, this Engram decrypts into the first step of the Divinity quest, aptly titled "What's this… What's this?"

Now it's time to decrypt this item. For that, we're heading to Nessus to investigate three Lost Sectors. Start in Artifact's Edge and head to the nearby Orrery Lost Sector. Once you get into the main, blue-lit room, look for a small chamber on the upper rim of the left wall. Head inside, activate the Oracle, kill the dudes that spawn, then activate the Oracle again. We'll do the same thing to the Oracles in the other two Lost Sectors.

The second Lost Sector is Ancient's Haunt in The Tangle. This Oracle is in a small cave on the left wall located roughly halfway through the Lost Sector. It's right around where the boss is, so you really can't miss it.

The third Lost Sector is the Conflux in the Cistern. Zoom over there and head back to the main room with all the Cabal enemies in it. Look for a large bronze pillar on the right side, scale it, and use it as a foothold to reach another small chamber on the right wall.

Now that this thing-a-mahoozit's been decrypted, it's time to juice it up. To do that, first you'll need to kill 120 Vex anywhere in the game. The new Vex Offensive activity is the best place for this, so if you haven't unlocked it, check out our Destiny 2 Eyes on the Moon guide.

Once you kill 120 Vex, you'll need to collect 30 Phantasmal Particles and use them to purchase a special item at the Lectern on the Moon. You can farm these by killing the Nightmares in Sorrow's Harbor, or by completing Nightmare Hunts. I'd recommend the latter since you can also get Essences from Nightmare Hunts, plus they're generally more fun than killing Ogre after Ogre. In any case, get your 30 Particles, head to the Lectern near Eris, and purchase the item.

That's all the prep work; the rest of the quest is tied to the Garden of Salvation raid. This portion is tricky and requires careful coordination, so we'd recommend checking out this video guide from reputable Destiny YouTuber Datto.