A cheaper Disney Plus tier subscription is coming

Disney Plus is launching a less expensive, ad-supported subscription tier in late 2022. The new option will come to the US first and then expand internationally in 2023.

Pricing for the new tier has yet to be announced, but we can assume it will be less than the streamer's ad-free plan which currently costs $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year).

Several streaming apps offer the option of a cheaper, ad-supported tier and a "premium" ad-free tier – with Hulu (which Disney now owns) being the most notorious. The streamer costs $6.99 a month with advertisements and $12.99 per month without. These less expensive tiers come with more than just advertisements: HBO Max's ad-supported tier limits users to TV shows and movies in HD, and doesn't support 4k content.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, called the ad-supported tier a "win for everyone."

"More consumers will be able to access our amazing content," Daniel stated. "Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

In just two years, the streamer has made a name for itself as the hub for new Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars content. The app recently added Netflix originals like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage to its library, making it the official home for all Marvel releases.

Additional details, including the launch date and pricing for the tier, will be announced at a later date. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus.