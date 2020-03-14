Disney is releasing Frozen 2 on Disney Plus three months early to provide "some fun and joy"

Disney has announced that Frozen 2 will debut on the Disney Plus streaming service on Sunday, March 15, three months ahead of schedule.

The Twitter reveal says Frozen 2's surprise debut on Disney Plus should provide "some fun and joy during this challenging period," seemingly referencing the recent swelling in public worry over the novel coronavirus.

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company (via THR ).

Indeed, with events like E3 2020 and EA esports postponed in the wake of the virus, as well as Disney suspending production on seven live-action movies, there's almost no better movie to uplift families than Frozen 2. And with the movie landing three months early on Disney Plus, you don't need to leave the safety of home to watch it.

