Disney suspends production on seven live-action movies amidst coronavirus concerns

In the midst of growing concerns around the spread of novel COVID-19, Disney has decided to suspend production on several live-action movies. Those movies include The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings , The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible," a Disney spokesperson told Deadline .

It's hard to put an estimate on when production on the projects will resume, but it's good to hear Disney is taking prudent action to ensure the safety and wellness of its employees and their families.

Disney's precautionary measures are being echoed by several big studios looking to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The list of halted productions includes, but certainly isn't limited to Fast and Furious 9 , the Elvis biopic , and A Quiet Place 2 ; and several prominent events, like E3 2020 and BAFTA Games Awards , have been shuttered in the virus' wake.

Nvidia, on the other hand, is taking a more proactive approach to combating the virus. The company is calling on PC gamers to download the Folding@home application and help find solutions to the growing pandemic.