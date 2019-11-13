Diablo 4 progress updates will start in February and continue quarterly

Blizzard will start updating fans on Diablo 4 's progress in February, with new updates coming "quarterly." In a blog post by Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga, Blizzard outlined their plans to keep the community up-to-date on Diablo 4's development with these behind-the-scenes progress reports.

"We’ve been taking this week to assess and discuss our takeaways from BlizzCon, and we love all the deep discussions happening around the art, features, systems, and world of Diablo IV. We’re also excited about a cool update we’re planning for you in February of next year. It will be the first in a series of quarterly updates where we’ll share behind-the-scenes looks at our progress going forward," Barriga writes.

Barriga also touches on the ever-present discussion around how Blizzard will handle items and stats in Diablo 4, acknowledging the "burning" interest in the topic from the community. The letter assures concerned fans that handling the issue in a way that satisfies fans is a top priority for the studio and promises more information on that front is coming shortly from lead systems designer David Kim.

"We also know that one topic is burning hotter than the rest. We want you to know that we are having the same conversations about items and stats that you are having—whether on the official discussion threads or external sites, we read it all! Getting this right is at the top of our minds, and in the coming weeks our lead systems designer David Kim will provide a few clarifications, share some of his thoughts, and address some of your open questions."

Diablo 4 was confirmed with a lengthy cinematic trailer alongside a gameplay trailer, and we've compiled a handy guide to Diablo 4 and everything we know so far. Be sure to keep tabs on that page as we continue to update it with the newest information and informed speculation.