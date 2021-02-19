Diablo 4 is getting a Rogue class and Diablo 2 Remastered "should come this year," according to leaker

Diablo 4 will reportedly see the return of the rogue class and an increased level of character customization.

According to a post on Reddit from credible leaker PracticalBrush12, Diablo 4 will feature the Rogue as a playable class. The leak says that the archetype - which was playable in the original Diablo and featured as an NPC in Diablo 2 - "uses bows, crossbows, swords and daggers and is quite mobile."

The leak goes on to detail more detailed character customization, hinting at different skin tones, as well as tattoos, makeup, and new hair colors, as well as options to customize your mount and buy cosmetics with a dedicated "PvP currency". There'll also be "class specialization [...] tied to what faction you will support," with class quests available in the open world.

The leak also offers some information about the rumored remaster of Diablo 2, which reportedly offers "identical" gameplay with updated graphics at 60fps. There'll also be remastered audio and a number of quality of life changes, including an improved stats summary, a shared stash, and the ability to toggle automatic gold pickup.

While PracticalBrush12 says there's no word on Diablo 4's launch, the remaster of Diablo 2 is said to be getting a technical alpha, and "should come this year" on all major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

With no official word from Blizzard, it's definitely worth taking this with a pinch of salt. That said, PracticalBrush12 has established a strong track record in recent months, leaking Monster Hunter Rise and correctly predicting many of the games that would be shown off in this week's Nintendo Direct. With BlizzCon mere hours away, hopefully we won't have to wait long to determine the veracity of this leak.

Here's the BlizzCon 2021 schedule ahead of the opening ceremony later today, but before then, check out our BlizzCon 2021 predictions.