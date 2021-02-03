Blizzcon 2021 schedule outlines initial schedule for later this month

The initial Blizzcon 2021 Online schedule has been unveiled, kicking off later this month on February 19.

To begin with, the Blizzcon 2021 festivities will commence on February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, with an opening ceremony, which is traditionally used to highlight upcoming game content. The second day of the online convention will begin a few hours earlier in the day, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

Right now, Blizzard hasn't revealed a hard schedule for both days of Blizzcon 2021. The full schedule will be revealed closer to the actual festivities beginning, but for now, we know that day one of the convention will feature six game-themed channels, each of which sports three hours of content highlighting various Blizzard games.

On day two, the same number of channels will be airing fan-orientated content. There'll be Q&A sessions for Blizzard's games, as well as community spotlights highlighting prolific individual players. Elsewhere on day two, the long-running cosplay contest will be making a triumphant return, highlighting what's sure to be some astounding costumes and props.

2021 actually marks the 30th anniversary of Blizzard. As such, there'll be three celebration packs to purchase while the festivities are running over the two days, sporting goods for games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft 2, and more. You can see a complete breakdown of the available packs just below, although Blizzard hasn't revealed how much each one will retail for right now.

The Essentials Pack

Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft.

Tracer's OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm.

30th Anniversary Overwatch player icon and spray, plus five Loot Boxes.

A set of Starcraft 2 and Starcraft: Remastered portraits.

10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs for Hearthstone.

A pet and portrait for Diablo 3.

The Heroic Pack

Everything in the Essentials Pack.

Snowstorm mount for World of Warcraft.

Raynhardt Legendary skin in Overwatch.

Random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card in Hearthstone.

Diablo 3 wings.

The Epic Pack

Everything in the Heroic and Essentials Packs.

30 days of World of Warcraft game time.

Five Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone.

Three Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch.

Diablo 3 Helm Transmog items.

