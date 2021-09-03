Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries – where to find them in the Shattered Realm

The Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries are new Shattered Realm activities for players to hunt down as they activate and align the beacons. The mysteries are in fact just chests that are inaccessible without certain abilities which you’ll unlock as you play Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. Unlocking each mystery chest rewards you with a piece of Season of the Lost gear, and some seasonal challenges require you to find Enigmatic Mysteries and the lesser Trivial Mysteries too. You should definitely spend some time exploring the Shattered Realm to see what secrets – and loot – you can unlock. Here are all the locations of the Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries found in the Shattered Realm broken down by each variation.

There are three different variations of the Shattered Realm. Each one is based on an existing location in Destiny 2 and has its own set of hidden Enigmatic Mysteries. The Shattered Realm variation rotates weekly, so you’ll need to make sure you check in regularly to avoid missing out. It’s important to know that each mystery chest can only be looted once.

Unlocking the Enigmatic Mysteries is a lot more complicated than it sounds, however. Throughout Season of the Lost, you’ll be upgrading your Wayfinder’s Compass to unlock the three abilities – Barrier Breach, True Sight, and Safe Passage – that are required to gain access to Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries. Once you’re in the Shattered Realm, you’ll notice lots of holographic devices that hold a Wayfinder’s Compass and have different creature symbols on them. Each one temporarily grants you one of the three abilities that you’ll need to find each mystery.

Unfortunately, these devices are inactive at the start of any run of the Shattered Realm as shown by their dark purple color. To activate all of them, you’ll need to follow the objectives to align both beacons. After each alignment, a message saying “Reactivated Ley Lines reignite old technology…” will appear in the text feed. This means the compass devices surrounding that beacon have been activated and will now glow brightly, allowing you to use them to unlock some mystery chests. The Shattered Realms aren’t linear either, so you can freely explore to find the Enigmatic Mysteries once you’ve aligned both beacons – just don’t start the boss fight!

The Debris of Dreams Shattered Realm is the one that looks a lot like the Tangled Shore with floating, craggy islands and large facilities built by the Eliksni. Currently there are two Enigmatic Mysteries available, and you’ll need the True Sight Wayfinder’s Compass upgrade to get them. More Enigmatic Mysteries will become available over the coming weeks as you upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass at the HELM.

1. Ruined Outpost Enigmatic Mystery

This Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mystery can be found in the first island outside of the starting approach area that features Scorn enemies in the Debris of Dreams. You’ll know you’re in the right place when the location under your motion tracker reads ‘The Ruined Outpost’. The Enigmatic Mystery Chest is in a cave that’s inside the island. To get to it, you can jump through a slow-moving turbine on the island’s surface to land in the middle of the cave. Be aware that this cave has a few Scorn enemies inside and is completely covered by a Field of Strife which slows your movement and limits your jumping.

Once you’ve cleared out the cave, you need to look for the compass device that’s on top of a ledge. If you’re Mobility armor stat is high enough, you should be able to jump and mantle onto the ledge. Otherwise, you’ll need to use a small section of rock on the right of the ledge to hop up onto it.

You can then use the compass device to activate True Sight which will reveal a series of platforms that spiral up towards the turbine in the ceiling. At the top is a round platform with the chest on it. Jump across the platforms and open the chest to solve the Ruined Outpost Enigmatic Mystery.

2. Derelict Shipyard Enigmatic Mystery

For this Enigmatic Mystery, you need to reach the final boss arena area like you normally would. Go through the teleporter that leads to the arena, but do not align the third and final beacon to start the fight. Instead, run past the beacon towards the metal balcony platform on the left of the arena that overlooks the starting building and Ruined Outpost island.

You need to jump off the right corner of this balcony and land on a ledge just below where you’ll find a True Sight compass device. Activate it to reveal a broken path going off the ledge that leads to a chest. Open it to solve the Derelict Shipyard Enigmatic Mystery.

We’re not sure if getting all these mysteries will amount to anything or unlock something just yet, but they’re good for unlocking some extra loot, triumphs, and seasonal challenges. Keep coming back here each week in Season of the Lost for further updates on the rest of the Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries in the Shattered Realm.

