Deep Water: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' long-delayed erotic thriller finally has a trailer

Deep Water – the long-awaited erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas – finally has a trailer.

The film follows Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple who seem to have fallen out of love with each other. As resentment builds, the two begin playing deadly mind games with each other that result in real-life fatalities. The trailer, which can be watched above, features Vic and Melinda discussing the state of their marriage while on a picnic.

Writer Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson adapted the screenplay from the 1957 novel of the same name by the late Patricia Highsmith. Her novels The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Price of Salt (later republished as Carol) were previously adapted for the big screen with both films receiving several Academy Award nominations.

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

Deep Water is Adrian Lyne’s first directorial outing in over 20 years. Lyne is best known for blockbusters like Flashdance, 9 ½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, and Indecent Proposal. The film was set to be Disney’s first erotic thriller since 1994’s Color of Night, but was pulled from its theatrical release schedule late last year for undisclosed reasons.

The film will now premiere on Amazon Prime UK on March 18 and on Hulu in the U.S. Check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022 for more.