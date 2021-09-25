Deathloop's Colt Vahn voice actor is getting a PS5 from Microsoft

Microsoft is sending the voice of Deathloop's Colt Vahn, Jason Kelley, a PS5 so he can play the game.

Although it might seem strange at first glance given the PS5 is the direct rival of Microsoft's own next-gen system, Xbox Series X , publisher Bethesda and parent company Zenimax were acquired by Microsoft after it had signed to make Deathloop a PS5 exclusive – which is why a Microsoft-owned studio has just released a console-exclusive game for PS5.

In a Twitter video clip of himself celebrating the release of Arkane's hugely popular game in a special message to Deathloopers last week, Kelley said: "I cannot wait for you guys to get your hands on this video game... if anybody can get me a copy and a PlayStation 5, I would appreciate it."

Hey @Jasonkelley_JK I can probably help find you a PS5 so you can play it. You deserve a chance to play as Colt and enjoy your own amazing performance. :-)September 13, 2021 See more

Bethesda's Pete Hines seemingly heard the call.

"I can probably help find you a PS5 so you can play it," he tweeted back. "You deserve a chance to play as Colt and enjoy your own amazing performance."

According to an interview with JumpCut PLAY (thanks, TheGamer ), Hines was true to his word, too. As Kelley explained in a recent interview: "I made an announcement, I was doing a bit and said that I didn't have one and it turns out, I was just notified by Bethesda that a PS5 was made available and is going to be shipped to me, with the game as well. So, I'll be playing the game... I'm super excited."

Josh gave Deathloop 4.5 stars out of 5 in the GamesRadar+ Deathloop review .

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Deathloop. It wasn't what I thought it was going to be and it seemed to challenge my expectations without reservation," Josh wrote. "It's a murder mystery that's suspended in a time loop. It's a first-person shooter that features a shotgun that can transform into a rifle. It's a sci-fi spy adventure that's stuck in the '70s. It's all of these things and none of them at all.

"My impression of Deathloop seemed to shift with every passing hour and, as a result, it's difficult to not be impressed – if not thoroughly enthralled – with what Arkane has pieced together here. It's different, it's stylish, it's new. You won't play anything else quite like Deathloop for a very long time."

If you're also looking for a PS5 and don't have a friend at Bethesda to hook you up, check out our round-up of hot tips for PS5 restock in September 2021 .