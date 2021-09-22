Death Stranding Director's Cut upgrade new-gen cost gives you 4K throat baby for just £5

Death Stranding Director's Cut upgrade new-gen cost is just £5 for those who already own the base game on PS4.

The welcome news was revealed just yesterday on September 21 by the official PlayStation UK Twitter account. As you can see just below, the account reveals that everyone who owns Death Stranding on PS4 will be able to purchase Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for just £5 on PS5. Previously, Kojima Productions announced the upgrade would cost $10, so UK customers are getting an excellent exchange rate here.

PSA for those of asking about the upgrade path for #DeathStranding on PS4 to Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5:1. The upgrade will be available on Friday2. It will cost £53. Keep On Keeping On pic.twitter.com/ast9zcqsGYSeptember 21, 2021 See more

The PS4 to PS5 upgrade of Death Stranding is especially cheap when you consider all the bonuses that the new re-release packs in. Chiefly, Death Stranding Director's Cut runs at 60 frames per second on PS5, with added DualSense features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

There's also brand new story missions for players to undertake in the Director's Cut, as well as new side activities like a racing minigame, and new cargo delivery options like the Cargo Catapult and the Buddy Bot. That's a fair amount of new toys to utilize in the re-release of Kojima Productions's game.

Unfortunately though, the only way to play this new content within the game itself is through bagging a PS5. Death Stranding Director's Cut is exclusive to PS5 consoles, and it doesn't look at this time as though Kojima Productions has any plans to bring the new content to the PS4 or PC versions of the action game.

