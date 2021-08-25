Death Stranding Director's Cut gameplay reveals new delivery methods and training simulations

Death Stranding Director's Cut has a brand new gameplay trailer courtesy of Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase.

Just below, you can check out the complete trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, which shows off brand new features for the re-release, such as a cargo catapult and and the buddy pot. There's even new facilities that you can utilize in your base of operations, such as a firing range, and you can even replay boss fights found throughout the main game.

Death Stranding turning up at the Gamescom Opening Night Live shouldn't come as a massive surprise. Host Geoff Keighley confirmed earlier this week that we'd see the action game from Kojima Productions turning up at the showcase in some capacity, but we were left to imagine in what form the game would appear.

Now though, we have a better look at some of the bonus features that the re-release of Death Stranding promises. For example, director Kojima previously revealed that combat mechanics would receive an overhaul, with brand new abilities for Sam Porter Bridges to master, and we now have a better look at how we'll be able to take on those pesky Mules patrolling America.

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches next month on September 24, exclusively for the PS5. Although the base game launched on both the PS4 and PC, this new upgrade from Kojima Productions is exclusive to Sony's new-gen console.

