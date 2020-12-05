DC names new Wonder Woman creative team

While the returns are still early, it looks like DC's January-February 2021 event Future State will be a road map to DC's ongoing titles and main continuity line when it returns in March.

March will feature a mix of returning ongoing series - many with new creative teams and directions - and new launches that, while not a reboot, the publisher hopes will serve as a jumping-on point for new and existing readers.

Wonder Woman #770 cover (Image credit: DC)

Saturday at its Future State: Voices of Wonder Woman panel at Brazil's CCXP, the publisher announced the Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman writing team of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad will team-up again in March when Wonder Woman returns to the schedule with issue #770.

Cloonan and Conrad will be joined by interior and cover artist Travis Moore.

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman stars Diana Prince, the main Wonder Woman of current continuity, at "the end of time," but a variant cover (above and below) to March's Woman Woman #770 also features the other 'Wonder Women' of Future State, including Nubia and Yara Flor who we already know will star in a Wonder Girl series by writer/artist Joëlle Jones.

Former Wonder Girls Donna Troy and Cassie Sandsmark are also featured on the cover, along with many of Wonder Woman's most recognizable supporting cast. But it remains to be seen if all those characters will be featured in the Wonder Woman series when it returns in March with the new Cloonan-Conrad-Moore team, or if the variant is more symbolic.

In brief comments during the CCXP panel Cloonan remarked that after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal (of which Diana is the star), the series will be action-packed but will allow Wonder Woman to "have some fun."



Conrad reiterated her sentiments, adding that long-time fans of Wonder Woman should enjoy the series.

Wonder Woman #770 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Wonder Woman becomes the seventh series DC has announced will launch or return in March with at least their Future State writers or writing teams - and sometimes their full creative teams - carrying over. Those series include the aforementioned Wonder Girl, new launches Swamp Thing, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans Academy, Green Lantern, and the returning Justice League Dark. Newsarama has previously confirmed that James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez will continue on the flagship Batman title.

