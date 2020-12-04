New Teen Titans Academy and Green Lantern titles launch post-Future State along with Justice League Dark return

DC announced a slew of new and returning ongoing series after Future State concludes its two-month takeover in January and February, and joining newly-announced ongoing series for Swamp Thing and Suicide Squad will be new series launches for Green Lantern (not to be confused with Grant Morrison's Green Lantern: Season Two limited series) and as Newsarama previously indicated a new Teen Titans Academy series.

art from Future State: Justice League Dark #1 (Image credit: DC)

Green Lantern will be written by Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by Tom Raney, who are the creative team of the main story 'The Last Lanterns' in the Future State: Green Lantern anthology, that happens to star Justice League team member John Stewart.

Justice League Dark will return in March, written by Ram V, who was writing the series before the December 'Endless Winter' crossover event and is also the writer of the Justice League Dark story in the Future State: Justice League anthology.

The returning series will be drawn by Xermanico.

Finally, the Future State: Teen Titans creative team of Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval (are you noticing a pattern here?) will launch a Teen Titans Academy series in March. The new series will tell the story of the founding of the titular Teen Titans Academy by former members of the New Teen Titans.

promo art for Future State: Teen Titans (Image credit: DC)

According to Future State solicitations, the Academy is founded to mentor young heroes, and its destruction sometime between current-day continuity and Future State and the death of faculty and students is the key story element in the Future State series.

It seems likely DC will somehow incorporate Red X into this new series, either as Red X or whoever is behind the mask in a prior identity, as it seems unlikely the publisher would pull the character over from the animated Teen Titans series only to have him make two appearances in Future State.



Check out Newsarama's spoiler story about Future State: Teen Titans for likely insight into some of the story elements that will factor into the new series.

Unlike the announcements for Suicide Squad and Swamp Thing, DC did not have preview artwork for Green Lantern #1, Teen Titans Academy #1, or the return of Justice League Dark.

Check out Newsarama’s countdown of the best Teen Titan stories of all time.