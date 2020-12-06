DC names new Harley Quinn and Batman/Superman ongoing creative teams

Sunday during their virtual Future State: Batman panel at Brazil's CCXP, along with the reveal of the new creative team for Detective Comics when that ongoing series returns in March, the publisher also revealed the creative teams for a new Harley Quinn ongoing series and the currently ongoing Batman/Superman title when that series also returns with issue #15 in March.

(Image credit: Derrick Chew (DC))

Continuing the trend both titles will feature the same writer as their Future State counterparts in January and February.

Stephanie Philips, writer of the Future State: Harley Quinn limited series, will launch the new ongoing series Harley Quinn #1 in March, joined by artist Riley Rossmo.

"I think we're really seeing Harley brought back more into the Gotham fold lately as she makes her own path, trying to navigate the hero/villain dynamics of a city that has just been rocked by the events of 'The Joker War," Phillips told Newsarama Friday about Future State: Harley Quinn. "While Future State is taking place some years after this, I think it's important to see Harley really forging a unique path that we haven't seen for her yet, and I think we will continue to see more of that in 2021."

And writer Gene Luen Yang, also the writer of the Future State: Batman/Superman limited series, will continue on when the Batman/Superman ongoing series returns in March with issue #16.

Yang will be joined on Batman/Superman by artist Ivan Reis.

Harley Quinn and Batman/Superman become the ninth and tenth new or returning series in March and April that will feature the writer of their Future State counterpart titles.

The new and returning series and their creative teams revealed so far are Harley Quinn and Batman/Superman, plus Detective Comics , Wonder Woman , Wonder Girl , Swamp Thing, Suicide Squad , Teen Titans Academy, Green Lantern, and the returning Justice League Dark .

Newsarama has previously confirmed James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez will continue as the creative team of the flagship Batman title when it returns in March, the so-far only pre-Future State creative team that will return for the publisher's line-wide refresh.

Check out new Harley Quinn ongoing series writer Stephanie Phillips talking about her Future State series in Newsarama's recent interview.