DC clears up how The Batman, Joker, The Flash, and Justice League movies will all work together

DC FanDome has been serving up all the excitement – from our first full look at Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 , to Neil Gaiman talking all things Sandman – and we’re just getting started. Some of the biggest DC decision-makers have given us a taste of how the studio will take advantage of the multiverse in the future.

President of DC Films Walter Hamada reflected on the Grant Gustin/Ezra Miller moment in the latest season of The Flash and how that set the stage for the DCEU’s future, “I knew how meaningful this would be to the fans because Flash created the multiverse.” (In The Flash Comics issue 123: A Flash of Two Worlds.)

"It became the situation where fans just want to see the characters, you can have The Flash on TV and in movies... and, going forward, there are more opportunities to do this and use the medium in ways we haven't used it before"

For our big-screen heroes in Justice League and beyond, this could mean that nothing is off the table. “What the multiverse means is we can tell these great stories where we can tell different stories. There's one earth where have Gal and Ezra... and another where we can have Year Two Batman... and then there's Joker, which isn't part of either continuity.”

Hamada continued, “Matt Reeves can continue to build out his Gotham [in The Batman]. Those are things that we can do because we don’t have to worry about how that would impact Aquaman 2 or The Flash, because it’s all just part of the multiverse.”

"Our focus is telling great stories. If it would work as an Elseworld, we would do that. It's when the right filmmaker and the right story come together."

In other words: Joker, The Batman, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League can all exist separately but together, thanks to the multiverse! Just don't expect to see Joaquin Phoenix's Joker face-off against Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne anytime soon. For a look at what's still to come, check out the DC FanDome schedule.