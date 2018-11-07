Days Gone's zombie bashing bikers are running late, delayed to April 2019

Days Gone 's PS4 exclusive zombie bashing has looked amazing every time Sony has shown it off but clearly its open-world game ambitions are taking a little more time to realise. While the game was originally aiming for a release this year, Days Gone is currently aiming for April 26, 2019, having previously slipped to a Feb release date.

Don't get too disheartened though. Naughty Dog has delayed almost everything they've released recently and that always turns out okay. Asad Qizilbash, a Sony marketing VP statement about the game needing "further polish" even has a ring of Naughty Dog about it. So fingers crossed the studio is polishing a rough diamond and not, you know, the other thing...

Our team recently decided to move the release of #DaysGone to April 26, 2019. Full Details: https://t.co/qjDsxC3OYu https://t.co/0BEQ6dy27yOctober 19, 2018

While it means our dreams of taking on hordes of 'freakers' before riding our bikes into the sunset will have to wait a little longer, our experience with the game so far suggests it's going to be worth it. Bend Studio can stay out of detention for now.