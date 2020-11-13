Darkwing Duck reboot in the works at Disney Plus from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

A reboot of the early '90s animated series Darkwing Duck is reportedly in early development at Disney Plus.

As Variety reports, the reboot doesn't currently have a writer attached, and other details about cast and crew are seemingly being kept under wraps. That said, longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reportedly teaming up with James Weaver and Alex McAtee to tackle the Darkwing Duck reboot as executive producers under their Point Grey Pictures production banner.

The Darkwing Duck series premiered on the Disney Channel in 1991 and ran for three seasons, with the last episode airing near the end of 1992. The series is generally considered a spin-off of DuckTales, despite creator Tad Stones saying (via THR) it exists in a separate universe. The story follows the slapstick crime-fighting adventures of the titular superhero and his sidekick Launchpad McQuack from DuckTales. When he isn't busting bad guys, Darkwing lives a relatively normal suburban life under the secret identity of Drake Mallard.

Disney Plus is proving a big success with moviegoers hesitant to actually go to the movies amidst the global health crisis, as films like Artemis Fowl and Mulan have skipped theaters for straight-to-streaming debuts on Disney Plus. Our Disney Plus review calls it "our childhood bundled up for comfort-watching," noting that "it needs a broader range of original programs and is lacking key content due to a family-friendly image."

If you're itching to watch something new, you still have time to get two months of Disney Plus with any in-game Fortnite purchase.