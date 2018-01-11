Dark Souls: Remastered is coming to Switch - praise the sun at home or on the bus

Prepare to die on the go because Dark Souls: Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch. The notoriously demanding game that first challenged players to explore and master its dangerous world in 2011 will come to a Nintendo system for the first time on May 25, 2018. The company confirmed the news in a "Nintendo Direct Mini" presentation that just went up this morning. It's also coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One the same day.

The reveal trailer doesn't actually reveal much - just the main character kindling a fire - but Nintendo provided a few more details in an accompanying press release. The company says Dark Souls: Remastered will run with improved framerate and resolution compared to the original version, and it will bundle in the Artorias of the Abyss expansion DLC. The standard multiplayer system will remain, with support for up to six players at once and access to nine different covenants.

There's no mention of any crossover Nintendo content for players to find (like how the Switch version of Skyrim includes the Master Sword from Zelda) but that doesn't mean it won't be there. Then again, the fact that the Remaster is coming out on all consoles simultaneously probably means there won't be too much special Nintendo consideration for it. Ah well. I'll just keep dreaming of blasting hollows in my fully powered up Varia Suit...

For more stuff to look forward to, check out our list of the upcoming Nintendo Switch games for 2018 and beyond.