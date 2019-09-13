Frank Miller returns to Batman comics with Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child

Frank Miller's penned a new Dark Knight Returns comic.

A new one-shot comic, titled Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, will continue the story first told in Miller's seminal 1986 book The Dark Knight Returns and marks the fourth instalment in the Batman series.

Illustrated by artist Rafael Grampá, The Golden Child will take place three years after The Dark Knight 3: The Master Race, which was also authored by Miller. The eponymous golden child" of the story is Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman and Wonder Woman. While Kent, who was also seen in The Master Race, is still a child, his powers have grown considerably.

DC Comics confirmed the news in a press release and outlined the new 48-page story's synopses. “Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Carrie Kelley, and Lara Kent overcame the renegade priest Quar and his cult of Kandorian fanatics in their bid to convert humanity into worshipping them as gods," the release reads.

“During this interim, Lara [the older sister of Jonathan Kent] has spent time learning about what it means to be human, while Carrie has grown into her role as Gotham City’s new protector, Batwoman. When a terrifying evil returns to Gotham City, Lara and Carrie team up to take on this new threat, but this time with a secret weapon — Jonathan Kent. Known as the ‘Golden Child,’ Jonathan possesses power unlike anything the world has ever seen and could be all that stands in the way of the destruction of Gotham City, as well as the whole planet.”

Dark Knight Returns: Golden Child, which will be released as part of DC’s Black Label imprint, reaches comic book stores on December 11.