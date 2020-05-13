Danny Trejo, Elijah Wood, and Greg Gunberg to appear on Gary Whitta's Animal Crossing: New Horizons talk show

Rogue One writer Gary Whitta's Animal Crossing: New Horizons talk show has secured another round of high-profile guests: Danny Trejo, Elijah Wood, and Greg Grunberg.

The prominent screenwriter was so enthused by his show's lineup of guests that he took to Twitter to share the news, something he usually saves for the prior show. "I don’t usually announce upcoming guests until the prior show, but Thursday’s #AnimalTalking is so absolutely nuts we might as well get the hype train rolling now," Whitta wrote.

Both Wood and Trejo are known Animal Crossing islanders. One lucky player hosted Wood on their New Horizons island, and the actor was every bit as gracious as you'd expect. Meanwhile, Trejo shared a selfie where he's playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, offering up his Dodo code to fans. Grunberg, of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fame, hasn't been as public about his island life, but his upcoming appearance on Animal Talking confirms he plays the game.

We caught up with Whitta recently to talk about the wild success of Animal Talking and what the future might hold for the virtual talk show that could. "I don't know how long it'll continue. Maybe I'll get bored of it, maybe the audience will get bored of it - who knows what will happen on Monday's show," the writer turned "accidental" talk show host told me.

With this latest guest lineup adding to an already impressive cast of Animal Talking alumni, plus whispers that Reggie Fils-Aime and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could appear, we can only hope it lasts as long as possible.

If you're ready to join the party, check our Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips to make the most of your stay.