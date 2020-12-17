Cyberpunk 2077 superspeed glitch is the quickest way to travel around Night City

A new glitch has been uncovered in Cyberpunk 2077, which unlocks the power of superhuman speed.

Just below, you can see the glitch in action thanks to a Twitter user. The glitch in particular is actually pretty easy to pull off: you need to use a Kerenzikov at the same time as dodging in any direction, and when the slow-motion animation concludes, you'll be able to leg it across Night City as though you were the Flash himself.

I fucking love #Cyberpunk 2077It's not a bug, it's tech. :^) pic.twitter.com/pyztJm2oTpDecember 15, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs have not exactly been in short supply, to put it light. The superspeed glitch is just the latest in a long line of bugs and problems to have been picked up by the game's audience since it launched earlier this month on December 10.

In fact, it's the bugs and glitches that partly led to CD Projekt Red's apology for the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 shortly after the game launched. It's fair to say the last-gen versions of the game have been riddled with bugs and other graphical and performance-based glitches, for which CD Projekt Red has offered to help users on both platforms refund their purchases.

Yesterday, CD Projekt said that the "next step" for refunds would be revealed soon. If you're in need of a refund for CD Projekt's game but struggling to obtain it, read up on our Cyberpunk 2077 refund guide for more.

If you're still on the hunt for last-minute Christmas presents before next week, you can head over to our best gifts for gamers guide for more.