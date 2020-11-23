Cyberpunk 2077 retail copies are out in the wild ahead of launch

Cyberpunk 2077 retail copies are officially out in the wild.

Over the weekend, the post below appeared on the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, revealing that retail copies are out there ahead of the game's release next month. While this is admittedly easy to fake, VG247 reported that a number of gameplay streams for Cyberpunk 2077 appeared online over the weekend, but CD Projekt has been swift to erase them entirely.

Additionally, PC Gamer also reported that someone was able to stream 20 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 before their gameplay stream was erased by CD Projekt. If you're wary of spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077, we'd advise being extra vigilant when browsing streaming services like Twitch, and forums like Reddit and ResetEra.

The week before last, Cyberpunk 2077 achievements leaked online. The achievements initially leaked through a post on ResetEra, before CD Projekt global community manager Marcin Momot commented on the leak, stating that because spoiler-heavy achievements remain hidden, there shouldn't be any major story leaks out there for the game.

We got to play a slice of Cyberpunk 2077 for ourselves last week. To see Sam's full impressions from the opening 16 hours of the game, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 preview for more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch in just a few weeks from now, on December 10. It'll be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One and will be backwards compatible on day one with PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you're still trying to place an order for Sony's next-gen console, head over to our PS5 deals guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with stock available.