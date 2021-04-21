Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds wallrunning back to the game

A Cyberpunk 2077 modder is working to reinstate the game's wallrunning mechanic, after it was removed ahead of its full release.

As spotted by PCGamesN, modder Saturne uploaded the first version of the work-in-progress mod to NexusMods last week. Once it's equipped, standing near a wall and hitting your jump key twice will allow V to run along its surface. Hitting jump again lets you return to a more horizontal plane of movement, but Saturne suggests you'll want to watch out for fall damage. You can check it out in the video below:

The mod's capabilities are pretty limited right now, and Saturne says that in its current state, "it's more of a proof of concept" than anything else. That said, it's currently working on the vast majority of applicable surfaces, so as development continues, you might be able to find your way into parts of Night City that have remained unseen up until now.

Developer CD Projekt Red showed off wallrunning in its gameplay reveal in the summer of 2018. In that showcase, V ran up a wall, stopping in place to scan an area before dropping down to take out some enemies. A couple of years later, however, level designer Max Pears revealed that wallrunning had been removed from the game "due to design reasons."

