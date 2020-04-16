Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition Xbox One controller surfaces in store listing

A Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One controller has surfaced on Amazon Canada with a May 4, 2020 release date.

The controller hasn't officially been unveiled by Xbox or CD Projekt Red as of publishing this article, so it looks like this controller has landed on Amazon prematurely. The listing shows that the silver and black controller with red detailing is "based on the cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand."

Amazon has a listing for a Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One Controller, set to release May 4. Not live for pre-order yet https://t.co/XXxtjfdon2 pic.twitter.com/Rk0NnXmEVtApril 15, 2020

Johnny, who's played by Keanu Reeves, will play a very prominent role in the upcoming RPG. Set to appear as a kind of digital ghost who will factor into your adventures in Night City quite heavily, Silverhand is said to have twice as many lines of dialogue in comparison to any other character... that's a lot of Keanu.

Silverhand has been a part of the cyberpunk series for a long time, with creator Mike Pondsmith saying that the origin story of the character was actually the first story ever written for the game. Is the controller quite as breathtaking as Reeves, though? Well, not quite, but it certainly looks edgy.

As part of its "rugged design," the controller features a scuffed up metal side that certainly gives off that high-tech cyberpunk aesthetic. You can also see it has the Arasaka logo on the left side, which is an in-game corporation that handles banking and security. On the right-hand side, "no future" is scratched onto it, which is also very fitting with the dystopian vibes of Cyberpunk 2077.

While the controller listing does have a release date, the pre-order doesn't appear to be live, and since it hasn't been officially revealed, this date may change. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release September 17, 2020, so you'd expect any peripherals to release around the same time, but this does also go in line with the original release date of April 16 that was pushed back.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, check out this wallpaper that's packed with tons of details for the game.