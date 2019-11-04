There'll be twice as much Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves loved Cyberpunk 2077 so much he had his screen-time doubled, according to Italian journalist Gian Luca Rocco. The news came to light at the Lucca 2019 games and comic convention in Italy, where Rocco spoke to Italian actor and dubber Luca Ward who revealed Reeves loved his character Johnny Silverhand so much, he "pushed" to have more screen-time - resulting in Ward doing twice as much dubbing work to record all of the Silverhand's breathtaking lines.

A little bird told me Keanu Reeves loves #Cyberpunk2077 so much that doubled the time his character will appear in the game. Can't wait until April 2020 #videogames #cdprojectred #keanureevesNovember 1, 2019

This certainly goes in line with the news that Silverhand has more lines of dialogue in the game than almost every other character. During an interview at the E3 Coliseum this year, CD Projekt Red's joint CEO and co-founder Marcin Iwinski revealed that Reeve's character Silverhand has more lines of dialogue in Cyberpunk 2077 than almost any other character in its futuristic world.

"He's the number two character in terms of lines and spoken text [throughout the entire game," Iwinski said when he talked about Reeves joining the project, "I think we have around 15-ish days of voice recording in the studio. You will see a lot of Keanu, you will hear even more of Keanu in the game."

Johnny Silverhand is set to be a major player in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. After his initial breathtaking reveal at E3, we've steadily been learning more about the character's role. Cyberpunk story director Marcin Blancha described Silverhand as a "rocker boy" who is said to appear to you as a kind of malware implant who will offer you tips and advice throughout the game.

The current release date is still a little ways off on 16 April, 2020, but it looks like we'll be in for a very Reeves-heavy Cyberpunk adventure. And with recent news that Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo in the Matrix 4, the future is full of Keanu.

