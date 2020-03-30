This Cyberpunk 2077 wallpaper is packed with tons of details for the game

A new Cyberpunk 2077 wallpaper illustrates a typical day in Night City mass transit: the train doors are taking forever to open, a bunch of jerks are shoving their way to the front, and somebody left a dead body on the floor.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The new image (find more sizes on the official site ) is packed with tons of little details, including a look at the Night City populace and our playable protagonist V on the job. He looks pretty relaxed for a guy who just shot and killed somebody (note the gun in his hand and blood on his shoes). Make no mistake, the heavily armed thugs breaking into the train car aren't Night City police - as their collars indicate, they're here on behalf of the Arasaka megacorporation.

The dead person is wearing slacks and some nice patent leather shoes, which implies that they're on some kind of corporate payroll themselves. But they were also taking public transportation, so they couldn't have been that high-ranking. Maybe V's so calm because the Arasaka goons are only there to retrieve the briefcase he so helpfully procured?

Speculation aside, the best part of the picture is the salaryman sleeping peacefully next to V with his noise-canceling headphones on. The second best part is getting a look at all the fine folks of Night City in their various states of caring about whatever the hell is going on here. Most of them just seem put out that they aren't being allowed to board the train yet.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If that wallpaper is a little busy for your tastes, you could opt for this more stylized one starring the new default feminine look for V and, uh, the origami unicorn from Blade Runner for some reason.