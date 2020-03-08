This is what the default Cyberpunk female protagonist now looks like and we love her already

Cyberpunk 2077 is celebrating International Women's Day by revealing an updated look for the default female V.

Though not dissimilar to images we've seen before, Miss V's had her hair done – it's a glorious red now – and now sports a number of new piercings. She also has much softer eye make-up, and a more angular face to show off the less complex razor design in the shaved portion of her hair.

Miss V, a pleasure… #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/V4cedT6ubfMarch 8, 2020

Developer CD Projekt Red – which introduced the revised character by simply saying "Miss V, a pleasure..." – also confirmed later on in the same Twitter thread that the game will feature a reversible box art, so no matter who you select to play as, you'll be able to customise your physical cover to match.

Those who purchase a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will be able to play the game on Xbox Series X for free, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. Here's how to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 now to guarantee your launch day copy on PC, PS4, and/or Xbox One.

And did you see the incredible V action figure we shared a couple of days ago ? As Connor explained at the time, the 1/6 scale figure was made by PureArts in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, and it's available for pre-order now at BigBadToyStore with an estimated release date of "3rd Quarter 2020." It will set you back $229.99, though, which is enough to buy the game it's based on almost four times over...