Cyberpunk 2077 action figure comes with a poseable arm blade and light-up collar

Cyberpunk 2077 will make you question where your flesh ends and the machine begins, but this impressive action figure of protagonist V is all plastic.

The 1/6 scale figure was made by PureArts in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, and it's available for pre-order now at BigBadToyStore with an estimated release date of "3rd Quarter 2020." It will set you back $229.99, which is enough to buy the game it's based on almost four times over. But you can't pose the individually articulated Mantis arm blade parts of a disc or digital download, now can you!

(Image credit: Pure Arts/CD Projekt Red)

The V figure stands 12 inches (about 30.5cm) tall, with hand-painted details, articulated joints, fabric clothing, and light-up points on both the collar of his jacket (blue) and on his shoes (orange). He also has multiple hands that you can swap out for casual near-future chilling or to or hold his Militech handgun, also included.

Pure Arts itself seemed to have been hoping for a more gradual rollout for the figure, even if the cybernetic cat is already out of the holo bag at this point.

We are so excited and proud to share this exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 picture with you! Several months of hard work in collaboration with @CDPROJEKTRED and @CyberpunkGame went into creating this highly-detailed 1/6 scale articulated figure. More to come in next days/weeks! pic.twitter.com/gB0M0zGAdZMarch 6, 2020

It sounds like Pure Arts is also planning to make a figure of V's default feminine appearance.

Though the Cyberpunk 2077 delay means we'll have to wait until September to play the game instead of just next month, it does mean that the Cyberpunk 2077 merch machine has more time to spin up. And I have more time to decide how much of my paycheck I can set aside for a jacket with a big glowing collar.