Cyber Monday gaming deals in Australia 2020

Cyber Monday gaming deals are already live and so there is no need to worry if you missed out on the Friday sales. We've been keeping track of all of the best offers and will be updating this guide through to the big sale day itself.

We are seeing discounts on everything from new consoles, to games, to accessories, and PC components, and we are tracking all of the very best Cyber Monday gaming deals that are out there right here. We've even found ways to save on gaming subscription services with some really solid PS Plus deals, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live deals.

We've put together dedicated pages for PS5 Cyber Monday deals and Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals, and we'll let you know about the highlights below too. We have managed to find some pretty sweet deals on next-gen games and accessories by the way. Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are definitely out there, but they sell out super quick.

Black Friday retailers in Australia

Amazon | eBay | Mwave | Mighty Ape | Microsoft | Dell

Cyber Monday gaming deals in Australia - Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Zelda: Breath of the Wild | AU$49 (usually AU$89.95)

It may be more than three years old, but Breath of the Wild is still considered by many the jewel in Nintendo Switch's first-party crown. This sprawling adventure still doesn't drop below its usual RRP very often, so this 37 percent off is well worth it if you want to dive into one of the generations most beloved games. It's a Lightning Deal, so you'll need to dive on this ASAP. Via Amazon.View Deal

Cheapest price ever Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) | AU$83 (usually AU$124.95)

Here's a generous AU$41.95 off the incredibly popular Switch fitness game, which includes a new physical 'ring-con' controller and a foot strap for tracking movement. We've never seen it going for this cheap before, so if you're keen on a fun home fitness routine (and you own a Switch) this is a steal. Via Amazon.View Deal

Paper Mario: The Origami King | AU$50 (usually AU$79.95)

A nice and welcome discount on this charming modern entry in the Paper Mario series. We haven't seen this on sale in Australia for a while, and certainly not this cheaply, so if you're keen on this action adventure (don't call it an RPG), get on it. Via Amazon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online | AU$399 (usually AU$469)

Surely the first of many bundles on the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday. While it's not a huge discount, it's the best Amazon has to offer at the moment. So if you're keen, you can get this bundle and save yourself a little cash. Available with either the grey Joy-Con or the Neon.

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$283 (usually AU$329.95)

Here's AU$40 off the budget Switch model, which has a few limitations compared to its older sibling: it doesn't dock (so you can't hook it up to a TV) and there are no detachable Joy-Cons. Still, if you're the type who prefers portable gaming always, this is a good price. Via Amazon.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$30 (usually AU$89.95)

A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | AU$67 (usually AU$79.95)

As Nintendo fans know intimately well, it's pretty rare for the company's first-party games to get steep discounts. Especially so for this Xenoblade Chronicles Switch update, which is essential for anyone with a taste for over-the-top JRPG melodrama and beautiful sci-fi vistas. Via Amazon.View Deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$57 (usually AU$79.95)

Three Mario games for less than the price of one? Not bad at all, and it helps that all of these games are bonafide classics (yeah, including Sunshine). To make this deal more urgent, this collection will be removed from shopfronts on March 31, 2021. A very weird move on Nintendo's part, but one we have to live with. Via Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 21 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

A nice AU$32 off this year's soccer game, which is a very tempting discount for a new release Nintendo Switch game. And yes, it supports Joy-Con multiplayer, so you can play competitively, locally, on the go. Via Amazon.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Rebel Edition | AU$34 (usually AU$79.95)

Just under AU$40 for two sprawling Assassin's Creed games is a very good deal, at least when it comes to Nintendo Switch discounts. Black Flag is the crown in the jewel here, but Rogue is also worth a shot if the series' pirate games appeal to you (and they should - they're among the best). Via Amazon.View Deal

Buy Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$47 (usually ~AU$60)

This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming deals in Australia - PlayStation

(Image credit: Sony)

Cheapest PS5 controller PS5 DualSense controller | AU$94 (usually AU$109.95)

If you've got a new PS5, you probably picked up Sackboy: A Big Adventure. If so, you're going to need a second DualSense in order to enjoy its brilliant couch cooperative play. Thankfully, Amazon has discounted Sony's next-gen gamepad by nearly AU$16, which is a great deal this soon after launch. Via Amazon.View Deal

PlayStation VR Starter Pack | AU$249 at Amazon

This is still the cheapest way to get into VR, especially at this reduced price. While you can find it under $300 elsewhere, this deal is even better and includes free standard delivery, or expedited for Prime members. Keep in mind you need move controllers if you don't already have them. View Deal

DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 (usually AU$89.95)

This is remarkably cheap for the DualShock 4, which never misses a deals event but rarely arrives so enthusiastically. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these beauties won't die any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Also available in red, white, green camo, midnight blue and gold.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$55 (usually AU$99.95)

Considering this open world hacker caper released barely a month ago, this AU$45 saving is pretty remarkable. Keep in mind also, that if you've got a PS5 or are waiting for one, this PS4 version provides a free upgrade. Via Amazon.View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$35 (usually AU$99.95)

The end of year lists will start in earnest soon, and chances are The Last of Us Part 2 will factor heavily into all of them. This post-pandemic adventure cuts extremely close to the bone, but it's one of the most powerful video games of the generation (fingers crossed for a PS5 update!). Via Amazon.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$49.97 (usually AU$99.95)

While slightly overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima is a grand adventure set in the midst of the 1270s Mongolian invasion of Japan. The combat is a highlight in this gorgeous open world adventure - and if you've got a PS5, there's a nice performance boost, too.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

Rockstar's wild west epic is one of the undisputed essentials of the PS4 generation, so if you've yet to snap it up now's the time. Who needs next-gen when this 2018 game still looks better than anything released since? Via Amazon.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot 4 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Toys for Bob's modern take on Crash stays true to the old games (difficulty and all) but it looks a helluva lot better. Activision tend not to discount their games too steeply so soon after launch, so this is a great deal on a game that only released last month.View Deal

Dirt 5 for PS5 and PS4 | AU$68

Here's AU$31.95 off the biggest racer of the year. The deal applies to both the PS5 and PS4 versions, so you're not paying next-gen tax on this deal. Also, if you're yet to get a PS5, the PS4 version provides a free update once you've got one, so whichever way you go, you win. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons | AU$29 (usually AU$59.95)

This modern sci-fi flight combat sim is especially great on PS4, since it comes with PSVR compatibility. Even if you don't have virtual reality at home, this is 52 percent off a game that only released two months ago, so it's verily a steal. Via Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 21| AU$38 (usually AU$99.95)

This year's soccer game is a good one, with a focus on customization via the EA Sports Volta Football mode. It's also nice to see it so cheap, barely a month after release. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming deals in Australia - Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$55 (usually AU$99.95)

Wow: this edgy open world hacker drama only released last month, and now it can be yours for more than AU$40 off the usual price. As is the case with most Xbox games, this will work with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Via Amazon.View Deal

Doom Eternal for AU$19 and more crazy Bethesda deals

The biggest, doomiest, bloodiest shooter of 2020 is now a ridiculous AU$19 on Amazon, and it's among a handful of big Bethesda titles slashed as part of Black Friday. Also available is: Fallout 76 Wastelanders | AU$14

View Deal

Xbox games | up to 50% off

Microsoft's Black Friday sale has hundreds of digital Xbox games going for up to 50% off, including recent blockbusters like Watch Dogs: Legion (AU$64.96), through to Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and heaps more. Remember, if you were lucky to get an Xbox Series X, all the Xbox One games in this sale will work on your new console, no hassle.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

Game of the (last) generation? Plenty will argue it is, and if you've yet to dive into Rockstar's cowboy epic this is a very reasonable price. The game has been on sale a fair bit, but it's yet to drop below this price - and it probably won't for a while. Via Amazon.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | AU$18 (usually AU$39.95)

This gorgeous Metroidvania is one of the most graphically impressive games on Xbox: don't let the fact that its a sidescroller fool you. This deal for the physical version is via Amazon, but if you prefer digital, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday offers, albeit two dollars more expensive.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot 4 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Whether you're still on Xbox One, or have upgraded to a Series X | S, Crash Bandicoot 4 is a highlight of 2020: especially if you love the punishing nature of the ye olde Crash games. This saves you AU$40.95 off the RRP, and given Activision's track record with its blockbuster releases, the price probably won't get much lower any time soon.View Deal

Dirt 5 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Amazon very rarely sells new release games at the full recommended retail price, but this is a full AU$20 cheaper than it was at launch. Which mind you, was only a matter of weeks ago, so this is a nice rare deep cut on a brilliant next-gen optimised racer. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons | AU$29 (usually AU$59.95)

This year's Star Wars blockbuster brings the halcyon days of X-Wing and Tie Fighter to the modern era, and with more than a 50 percent discount only months after release, how can you resist? Squadrons is also discounted as part of Xbox's Black Friday sale, but this physical edition via Amazon is just over AU$6 cheaper. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | AU$29 (usually AU$100)

This action adventure take on the ubiquitous Star Wars franchise is one of the best selling games of recent times (Star Wars, you see) and is a no brainer if you're a fan of the movies about wars in the stars. It's also on sale in Microsoft's Black Friday sale, but it's a whole AU$10 more. Still, you might want to check that out if you're rocking a digital only console.View Deal

Cyber Monday home entertainment deals in Australia

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 (usually AU$189)

A decent AU$40 off this 5.1 surround sound upgrade for your TV or computer. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. If you need more convincing, check out our sibling site TechRadar's review. Via MWave.View Deal

Samsung Q800T 75" QLED 8K Smart TV | AU$4,795 (usually AU$6,745)

If you were lucky enough to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you might be after a TV that make that hardware worthwhile. Well, how's 8K sound? You'll at least be futureproofed if / when games support that resolution, and uh, did we mention that this thing is massive? Well, maybe not as massive as the 82" model, currently AU$6,495, which is $2,500 off. Via Bing Lee.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75" 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 (usually AU$2,695)

TCL may not be a household brand in Australia, but it certainly is in the USA. If you're after a rather big telly in sweet, sweet 4K, this comes with a built-in Onkyo soundbar and Android TV, the latter boasts Alexa and Google support. Via Bing Lee.View Deal

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals 2020 feed. When the sale gets started, it'll be stuffed with the very best reductions and discounts.