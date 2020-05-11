Dan Harmon on the chances of a Community movie: "There are conversations happening that people would want to be happening"

Dan Harmon has given an update on the possibility of a Community movie – and our fellow Human Beings should start getting excited. The show’s creator has offered a glimmer of hope for those wanting six seasons *and* a movie by saying “there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening.”

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community, both for all of this time and the resurgence of it there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen,” Harmon told The Wrap.

But Community fans should know expectations should be tempered. After behind-the-scenes drama involving Harmon leaving the show post-season 3, several cast members leaving, and a sixth season that ended up on the short-lived Yahoo Screen, nothing is certain in Greendale.

Harmon echoes that sentiment: “I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised.” He did, though, offer a brief tease, saying: “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

Harmon’s comments come in the wake of not only an uptick on talk about a Community movie thanks to the show being made available on Netflix, but an upcoming reunion too. The entire main cast – minus Chevy Chase – will get together for a table read, set to be broadcast on May 19.

A recent interview with the cast for The Independent stoked more fires in regard to a movie. “I don’t know if our story’s done,” Abed actor Danny Pudi said, while Alison Brie, who played Annie on the show, remained hopeful: “If Dan is coming up with the material I feel like there’s no shortage of places they can go.”

Six seasons? Check. And a movie? Watch this space – but it now seems more likely than ever.

