New on comiXology Unlimited (August 2020): All the comics arriving this month

There's a banner crop of comics coming to ComiXology Unlimited, Amazon's all-you-can-read, flat-rate digital comics reading service, this August.

Perhaps the centerpiece of the new additions is Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's 12-issue DC series All-Star Superman. Originally serialized from 2005 to 2008, this standalone limited series boils the timeless elements of Superman down into one of the most well-loved Man of Steel stories DC has published to date.

"The Man of Steel goes toe-to-toe with Bizarro, his oddball twin, and the new character Zibarro, also from the Bizarro planet," reads DC's synopsis. "And Superman faces the final revenge of Lex Luthor in the form of his own death! All-Star Superman is a spectacular reimagining of the Superman mythos, from the Man of Steel's origin to his greatest foes and beyond."

Another of Grant Morrison's DC limited series has been added: Joe the Barbarian, the Vertigo limited series with artist Sean Murphy.

On the Marvel front, the House of Ideas has added five complete series: A+X, Marvels, Old Man Quill, Mosaic, and Star Wars: Princess Leia.

Image Comics has gone a different route, adding over a dozen #1 issues as free samplers for people to go on and buy more issues. The #1s added are Blackbird, Bully Wars, Burnouts, Cold Spots, Crowded, Errand Boys, Man-Eaters, Hey Kids! Comics, Infinite Dark, The New World, and Murder Falcon.

There are also some deep dives into some other Image titles, with the first volume of Farmhand, and five volumes of Bomb Queen.

For fans of classic comics and impeccable illustration, Hermes Press has added Alex Toth's late '60s Zorro comics in one complete collection.

Check out the additions for both June 2020 and July 2020 here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in August:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

96 Souls Vol. 1

A+X #1

A+X #2

A+X #3

A+X #4

A+X #5

A+X #6

A+X #7

A+X #8

A+X #9

A+X #10

A+X #11

A+X #12

A+X #13

A+X #14

A+X #15

A+X #16

A+X #17

A+X #18

A+X Vol. 1: =Awesome

A+X Vol. 2: = Amazing

A+X Vol. 3: = Outstanding

A Grim Halloween Horror Stories #13

Alex Toth's Zorro The Complete Dell Comics Adventures

(Image credit: DC)

All-Star Superman

Blackbird #1

Bomb Queen: Gang Bang

Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 1

Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 2

Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 3

Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 4

Bomb Queen Vol. VII: End of Hope

Brenda Starr, Reporter Vol. 1: The Collected Dailies and Sundays- 1940-1946

Bully Wars #1

Burnouts #1

Cemetery Beach #1

Cold Spots #1

Crowded #1

Curse Words Summer Swimsuit Special #1

Cyborg Tracker

Dark Shadows: The Complete Original Series Vol. 3

Dark Shadows: The Complete Series Vol. 1

Dark Shadows: The Complete Series Vol. 2

(Image credit: Hermes Press)

Dark Shadows #1

Dark Shadows #2

Dark Shadows #3

Dark Shadows #4

Dark Shadows #5

Dark Shadows #6

Dark Shadows #7

Dark Shadows #8

Dark Shadows #9

Dark Shadows #10

Dark Shadows #11

Dark Shadows #12

Dark Shadows #13

Dark Shadows #14

Dark Shadows #15

Dark Shadows #16

Dark Shadows #17

Dark Shadows #18

Dark Shadows #19

Dark Shadows #20

Dark Shadows #21

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #1

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #2

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #3

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #4

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #5

Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #6

Errand Boys #1

Executive Outcomes

Farmhand Vol. 1

Faster Than Light Vol. 1

Faster Than Light Vol. 2

From the Files of...Mike Hammer, The Complete Dailies and Sundays

Get Lost

Hey Kids! Comics! #1

Infinite Dark #1

Joe the Barbarian

Johnny Hazard Vol. 1: The Newspaper Dailies 1944-1946

Johnny Hazard Vol. 2: The Newspaper Dailies 1945-1947

Land of the Giants: The Complete Series

Man-Eaters #1

Marin Vol. 1 #1

Marin Vol. 1 #2

Marin Vol. 1 #3

Marin Vol. 1 #4

Marin Vol. 1 #5

Marin Vol. 1 #6

Marin Vol. 1 #7

Marin Vol. 1 #8

Marvel Graphic Novel #1: The Death of Captain Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvels: The Remastered Edition

Marvels #0

Marvels #1

Marvels #2

Marvels #3

Marvels #4

MCMLXXV #1

Milton Caniff's Steve Canyon: The Complete Series Vol. 1

Mosaic (2016-2017) #1

Mosaic (2016-2017) #2

Mosaic (2016-2017) #3

Mosaic (2016-2017) #4

Mosaic (2016-2017) #5

Mosaic (2016-2017) #6

Mosaic (2016-2017) #7

Mosaic (2016-2017) #8

Mosaic Vol. 1: King of the World

Mosaic Vol. 2: Down Below

Murder Falcon #1

My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series Vol. 1

Neon Future Volume 2 #3

Old Man Quill (2019) #1 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #2 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #3 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #4 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #5 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #6 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #7 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #8 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #9 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #10 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #11 (of 12)

Old Man Quill (2019) #12 (of 12)

Old Man Quill Vol. 1: Nobody's Fault But Mine

Old Man Quill Vol. 2: Go Your Own Way

Orion and Edge of Chaos

Paranormal Visions Horror Comics Vol. 1: True Ghost Stories

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #1

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #2

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #3

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #4

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #5

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #6

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #7

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #8

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #9

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #10

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #11

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #12

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #13

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #14

Princess Leia (2015) #1 (of 5)

Princess Leia (2015) #2 (of 5)

Princess Leia (2015) #3 (of 5)

Princess Leia (2015) #4 (of 5)

Princess Leia (2015) #5 (of 5)

Requiem Vampire Knight Vol. 6: Hellfire Club

Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys: The Collected Dailies and Sundays

Scratch9: Cat Tails #1

Scratch9: Cat Tails #2

Scratch9: FCBD 2013

Scratch9: FCBD 2014

Sentient #1

Sentient #2

Sentient #3

Slaves for Gods

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)