Comic-Con 2010: Green Lantern sneak peek

Comic-Con 2010: Ryan Reynolds and director Martin Campbell have revealed the first teaser trailer for Green Lantern .
Despite having three weeks of shooting left to complete, the team behind the DC comics movie adap showed off a storming first teaser that felt similar in tone to the Spider-Man franchise.
The tease starts with an orb of green energy tumbling on the screen as a voice intones: “The light you see before you… If you will it, it will move… Now focus.”
A string of images then flash on-screen – Reynolds as Hal holding the Green Lantern ring, Blake Lively staring out of a window, the planet Oa – before the teaser climaxes with Reynolds confronting a gang of youths in an alleyway. Bursting into a blur of green light, he smashes one into a brick wall. Aaaaand cue logo.
Nope, no sign of Reynolds in his CG super-suit just yet - Campbell admits that it's still a "work in progress". Seems that Entertainment Weekly cover jumped the wagon a little bit.
"What's great is that she becomes a villain later, I can't wait to kick his butt," giggled Lively of her character, while Peter Sarsgaard revealed that his villainous role made him feel like the "kid that licked the battery".
