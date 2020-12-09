Cobra Kai season 3 trailer teases a Johnny and Daniel team-up

Get your gis on. The Cobra Kai season 3 trailer has landed – and it’s as hard-hitting as we expected given the season 2 ending.

The new season, heading to Netflix on January 8, seems to centre around the fallout to the showdown at West Valley High School, which culminated in Miguel being placed on life support after being kicked over a balcony by Johnny’s son, Robby.

Robby, for his troubles, is dragged away by police in handcuffs and his ex (?) girlfriend, Sam, is looking especially uncomfortable surrounded by security back at school. Miguel, happily, also wakes up from his coma – so expect the three teenagers’ lives to intertwine yet again. Plus, a confrontation between Sam and Miguel’s ex (maybe? Honestly, the drama in this show is off the chain) girlfriend, Tory.

It’s Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s apparent reconciliation that will have everyone crane kicking with excitement, though. The pair are seen driving together and Daniel even suggests they work together. Their target, presumably, is sensei Kreese, who took over the Cobra Kai dojo at the back-end of season 2.

There is even time for some callbacks to The Karate Kid and some returning faces from the first season. Miguel’s one-time bully, Kyler, is seen hanging out at Cobra Kai, while Daniel reminiscences over Mr. Miyaga while reflecting on his failings as a teacher.

A whole lot going on – and not long to wait. All 10 episodes of Cobra Kai season 3 drop on Netflix this January. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with the best Netflix shows.