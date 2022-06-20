Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix movie hits number one – as viewers call it his best performance yet

Chris Hemsworth’s new movie Spiderhead has shot straight into Netflix’s top 10 after just a few days on the platform. In fact, it's currently ranked as the streaming platform's number one movie in both the UK and the US. The psychological thriller stars the Thor actor opposite Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett – and viewers have been loving it.

The movie is based on a short story in The New Yorker by George Saunders, and it follows two inmates (played by Teller and Smollett) who form a connection as they serve time in an unusual penitentiary. The state-of-the-art facility is run by an unhinged visionary (Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.

"Spiderhead is Joseph Kosinski's second home run of the year, an atmospheric and unsettlingly claustrophobic thriller that is much funnier/weirder than the marketing suggests," one viewer wrote (opens in new tab). While another branded it "unhinged" adding (opens in new tab): "I think I loved it? I laughed, almost cried. Chris Hemsworth is whacky as hell. BANGING soundtrack."

In particular, viewers were quick to praise Hemsworth in the movie, calling it one of his best performances to date. "Although it won't be for everyone, I really enjoyed it," a viewer shared (opens in new tab) on Twitter. "It's well-directed, the soundtrack rules, and Chris Hemsworth absolutely BODIED this shit. Easily my favorite performance of his." While a second wrote (opens in new tab): "Spiderhead was a great movie. Definitely one of Chris Hemsworth's best performances. He makes a terrific villain. All the Chris's do."

However, not everyone loved the new movie with the critical consensus a bit cooler. Currently, the movie is sitting at just 44 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers agreed, wishing the movie had been "much better than it was". "The concept was interesting, there were some decent moments, and it was cool to see Chris Hemsworth play a different role, but it all just fell very flat," one wrote (opens in new tab). "It never really changed gears and the conclusion was very underwhelming."

Whatever you think, it seems like the film is certainly popular, having already reached the Top 10 of several territories. If you've already watched it, be sure to check out our breakdown of the manic Spiderhead ending. For what else to watch, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream now.