Celebrate 40 years of SNK in style by getting $40 off a NeoGeo Mini console

Celebrate 40 years of SNK by getting your hands on a NeoGeo Mini. It's designed to celebrate the rich legacy of the famed game maker and the NeoGeo, featuring 40 classic games and a number of quality-of-life improvements. Oh, and better still, it's $40 off at Amazon right now.

This portable console is designed to let you take gaming classics such as Metal Slug, King of Fighters, and Fatal Fury out on the road with you. The Neo Geo Mini has a pretty rad 3.5 inch LCD screen, housed inside a miniaturised arcade cabinet – complete with joystick controller and stereo speakers. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it's powered by USB, and it can be yours for $89.90.

The NeoGeo Mini features instant save/load functionality (seriously, how did we manage back in the '90s?), an HDMI port should you want to get these games onto a big screen, and connections for an external controller so you can invite a friend in on the retro fun. The NeoGeo Mini might not look like much, but it's a really awesome way to celebrate the games that helped to shape the industry as we know it today. And besides, you can't really turn your nose up at a $40 saving, can you?

