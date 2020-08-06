Captain Marvel 2 finds its director in Candyman 2020's Nia DaCosta

Disney has reportedly nabbed Candyman director Nia DaCosta to help Captain Marvel 2. The young director is known for her breakout film, the 2019 western thriller Little Woods, as well as for directing two episodes of British crime drama series Top Boy.

Deadline reports that after meeting with several other directors in an effort to give the Captain Marvel sequel a fresh voice, Marvel Studios decided on DaCosta to take the reins from the first movie's directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

DaCosta directed and co-wrote Candyman, the upcoming sequel to the 1992 horror movie of the same name. With Captain Marvel, she's moving from one well-known project to one of the most anticipated titles on the MCU release date calendar.

The Captain Marvel 2 screenplay is being written by Megan McDonnell, a story editor on Marvel's WandaVision. Brie Larson is reprising her role as Kree soldier Carol Danvers turned Captain Marvel.

We first learned of Captain Marvel 2's development back in January, when Marvel committed to finding a female filmmaker to helm the sequel. It turns out they did us one better by bringing on a woman of color. The second film in the Captain Marvel series will reportedly ditch the '90s setting of the first film and skip straight to the modern-day. Further details on the cast, crew, and plot have yet to be revealed.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently slated for a July 8, 2022 theatrical premiere, but of course that's subject to change.

