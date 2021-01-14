Chris Evans in talks to return as Captain America in future MCU project

Maybe he can do this all day. Chris Evans is reportedly ready to return to the Captain America role after seemingly departing the MCU at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

According to Deadline, Chris Evans will reprise the part of Cap in “at least one Marvel property” with potential scope for a second. Marvel has not responded to the report.

Evans, of course, officially ‘left’ the role – and the MCU – behind with Avengers: Endgame. By that movie’s conclusion, his character Steve Rogers headed back in time to be with his soul mate, Peggy Carter. There, he lived a full, rewarding and (importantly) an off-screen life. We don’t know if he kept to the shadows, nor do we know how Captain America will fit into Marvel Phase 4 – and beyond.

One distinct possibility could be the multiverse. Marvel Studios is laying the groundwork for the exploration of parallel universes with the Doctor Strange sequel Multiverse of Madness as well as Spider-Man 3, which is pulling in villains from Spidey’s prior movie history, including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock.

Officially, the mantle of Captain America will return in Falcon and The Winter Soldier – but someone else will likely be wearing the stars and stripes in the Disney Plus series.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show, and reported by Comic Book, Falcon actor Anthony Mackie said: “The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America.”

He added: “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back.”

Whether it’s a multiverse or a Disney Plus cameo remains to be seen, but it sure would be nice to have Cap on our left and playing even a bit-part role in Marvel’s exciting future. Catch up on all Cap's adventures so far with our how to watch the Marvel movies in order guide.