Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement for new Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star opposite Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, a new Netflix movie.

Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Bad Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O'Brien, but plot details are being kept under wraps. All we know at the moment is that it's been classified as an action comedy.

Foxx shared the news on Twitter (opens in new tab) with an audio recording of a phone call between him and Diaz, in which he also brought in NFL player Tom Brady to give her some tips on "un-retiring" (Brady announced his retirement in February 2022 before backtracking a month later). Diaz said she was "excited" but "anxious" about returning to acting.

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx tweeted. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

Diaz officially confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018, but her last big-screen role was back in 2014 when she played Miss Hannigan in Annie – with Foxx as her co-star. Her 30-year career spans movies ranging from Charlie's Angels to Shrek to Gangs of New York and she's been nominated for a total of four Golden Globe awards.