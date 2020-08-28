Call this number and hear a chilling teaser for The Haunting of Hill House season 2

The Haunting of Hill House season 2 – officially titled The Haunting of Bly Manor – has been kept shrouded in secrecy, but a chilling new voicemail teaser has given us a taste of what's to come.

The Haunting of Bly Manor's official Twitter account has shared a photo of a newspaper advert calling for a live-in nanny. Call the number +44 1273 915253, and hear something... interesting.

"Seeking au pair for two perfectly splendid children at the Bly Manor residence. Manor is located on the English countryside. Position begins immediately," reads the ad, with a phone number underneath.

If you dare to dial the number, you'll be met with a voicemail from Amelie Smith, who plays the young Flora Wingrave in the upcoming series. "Hi, you've reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor," she says. "We're not here right now. If you're calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our Uncle Henry in five days. It'll be perfectly splendid. We can't wait to meet you." The message ends as Flora sings a creepy lullaby.

The Haunting of Bly Manor sees director Mike Flanagan reunite with Hill House cast members Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas, along with some new faces to round out the spooky cast.

The story, this time, is inspired by 19th-century author Henry James and his famous ghost tale The Turn of the Screw. Though we've no confirmation on exact Bly Manor plot details just yet, James' book follows a young governess who takes a job looking after Miles and Flora Wingrave, but becomes more and more convinced that the estate is haunted.

Here is the release date, cast, and everything we know so far about The Haunting of Hill House season 2.