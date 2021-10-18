All the Vanguard guns Warzone has added so far

You can now unlock Warzone Vanguard weapons, with some gun blueprints appearing ahead of this year's Call of Duty. Currently the Warzone STG 44 and Warzone M1 Garand are available in the game, having been added to the Call of Duty Warzone Battle Pass as 4 different blueprints at levels 24, 34, 64 and 72. If you unlock any of them however you'll only be able to access the blueprint, as the base weapons remains present but locked in your weapon selection for the time being. You can at least earn XP on the two options ahead of the Vanguard's full deployment in Warzone. So, if you want to know more about the Vanguard guns Warzone has added, their attachments and more, then here's everything we know.

Warzone Vanguard weapons

STG 44

(Image credit: Activision)

There are two STG 44 Warzone guns currently available. The Bonerattler at level 24, and the Warning Track at level 64. This Assault Rifle is a fairly decent mid range option, but bullet spread is a bit too high to make it great at range on the Bonerattler - the shorter stock and barrel particularly affects how far it's effective.

Warning Track on the other hand is built out more for range with a longer barrel and a foregrip and stock that reigns in its recoil. Overall the STG 44 currently appears more or less comparable with other ARs on a broad average, although it generally has notably worse range or fire rate than just about everything else, especially go-tos like the FARA and M4. It actually has very similar stats to the C58 for comparison.

(Image credit: Activision)

Both options show off a range of Vanguard attachments like a Monocular Reflector, or 'Long Rounds Ammo' which increases bullet velocity and, in Warzone, sits awkwardly in the Laser slot. At the moment the STG 44 definitely feels like one of those Warzone guns that won't be anyone's main choice.

M1 Garand

(Image credit: Activision)

The Vanguard M1 Garand is currently in Warzone at level 34 of the Battle Pass for the White Obsidian blueprint, while the Heirloom version unlocks at level 72. It's an odd gun overall as it's basically a semi auto tactical rifle that doesn't have a huge oomph to it. With the White Obsidian damage, damage range and fire rate both feel lacking for a gun that doesn't have a huge impact at range thanks to lower calibre bullets, despite the barrel apparently boosting damage drop off over distance. The other attachments help steady the weapons but even then it takes a lot of hits to seal the deal. It's not one with a great close game either.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Heirloom on the other hand has a barrel to boost its accuracy by reducing horizontal recoil but at the expense of handling speed and vertical recoil. The rest of its build tries to compensate for that barrel and, again, any potential it has is down to how fast you can pull the trigger.

Currently there just doesn't seem to be any ideal range the M1 sits comfortably in at the moment. It doesn't have the damage or damage range to be a great long range option, while the 'fast as you can pull the trigger' fire rate limits its usefulness in closer engagements. To give you some idea, the White Obsidian currently has identical stats to the DMR 14, if you want a rough idea of the feel in play.

