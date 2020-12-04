Call of Duty: Warzone new map confirmed along with 30 more weapons later this month

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new map, Treyarch have confirmed today.

Earlier today, the developer revealed that the crossover season between Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War had been pushed back by six days, to launch on December 16. Treyarch reveals that players will be dropping into a brand new Warzone map when the new season kicks off later this month, but there aren't any additional clues as to what the new Warzone map could feature.

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that over 30 weapons are coming to Warzone from Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch writes that "Warzone's arsenal gets even bigger with over 30 Black Ops Cold War base weapons, as well as Blueprint variants."

If you're unfamiliar with Blueprints, they're redesigned weapons that come with skins and attachments and can be purchased through the Warzone in-game store. So on top of the 30 base weapons making the jump from Black Ops Cold War to Warzone, there's going to be a ton of Blueprints to unlock for existing weapons in the latter game.

Additionally, the blog post from Treyarch reveals that there'll be "a new Gulag experience." No further details are offered on what this new Gulag experience could be, but it seems like we'll see a shakeup in the current one-on-one fight to the death to determine which player gets to respawn in Warzone.

When the new season of content drops for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War later this month, it'll unite both existing games into a trio with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For the new season, one battle pass will be shared across all three games, with battle pass progression being accumulated based on your XP across all three games. Also, all rewards available through the battle pass will be shared between the three Call of Duty games.

Outside of crossover content, Black Ops Cold War is getting a ton of new content with this new season on December 16. There's brand new multiplayer maps, new 6v6 modes and playlists, the return of the 2v2 Gunfight mode, and a massive brand new Firefight map to top it all off.

To mark the delayed launch of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's crossover content getting started, there'll be a Double XP event starting on December 12. This event will run on until the new season of content launches the following week on December 16.

For our list of the best weapons you can get your hands on in the latest Call of Duty game, you can check out our full Black Ops Cold War best guns guide for more.