All Call of Duty Vanguard error codes, including Dev error 5573 and 6068

Call of Duty Vanguard error codes like Dev error 5573 and 6068 are something that any player will have to wrestle with sooner or later. It's practically a staple tradition of the COD franchise at this point and Vanguard is no exception. Though there haven't been many glitches discovered so far, there are a few and they're worth addressing in detail so players' experiences of the game doesn't have to be hampered by issues and glitches.

Right now the biggest issue for players is dev error 5537, a frustrating problem that's causing people's games to crash and restricting their ability to pick certain options. We'll address that issue and any others we've discovered below with all known causes and fixes.

Call of Duty Vanguard dev error 5537

(Image credit: Activision)

Dev error 5537 is the most recent error to seriously afflict Call of Duty Vanguard, one that kicks in on the multiplayer menu rather than in the game. As far as we understand, dev error 5537 kicks in mainly when a player attempts to change an operative's (or player character's) outfit and appearance in the customisation menu. This may prompt a crash which shuts down the game and sends the player back to the desktop/console launch screen, and when you come back, your operative's outfit hasn't even changed to boot.

In terms of fixes… there aren't any, at least that we know of, besides just not changing your character's appearance and waiting for a fix or patch to come. Activision has yet to comment on the issue, but it seems likely that we'll see a fix for it at some point in the future, if only because outfits and customisation options are a marketable aspect of Vanguard, and very few publishers want people to feel demotivated to spend money.

Dev error 6068

(Image credit: Activision)

The other big issue that some players have been experiencing is dev error 6068, which so far seems to be limited to the PC version of the game - and is crashing it like the error above, seemingly with no clear cause. Players have reported a variety of possible solutions; so if you're getting the error above, try any of these and see if they help.