Call of Duty: Warzone Squads kill record broken yet again with a staggering 121 kills

The previous Call of Duty: Warzone Squads kill record of 113 kills has officially been topped. A squad of professional gamers ranging from streamers to coaches scored a whopping 121 kills in a game of Squads.

The mad lads behind the new record are: Symfuhny , HusKerrs , Tyler "TeeP" Polchow , and DougisRaw . TylerTeePee shared a clip of the match finale on Twitter , and HusKerrs followed up with a screenshot taken after the final kill tally, proving the 121 kill record.

The Squads kill record has jumped from 78 to 113 to 121, and there's no telling how high FPS enthusiasts will push it. Technically, there are only 148 enemy players in a full Squads lobby, but the maximum potential kill count is actually much higher. Players can respawn after dying by winning in the Gulag, or by having their teammates buy them back in, meaning the same player can theoretically be killed multiple times, and each successive kill would count toward the record.

Players have speculated that the Squads kill record will soon break the 150 mark, which would certainly be something to see. I barely break 10 kills on a good day, but I've learned not to underestimate esports pros. I've no doubt this record will be broken again and again.

In other Warzone news, players across Verdansk are starting to hear wolves howling in curious places around the map, with some suggesting this might be related to the datamined Urzikstan map, the potential arrival of Warzone zombies, or something to do with those mysterious Warzone bunkers.

Only time will tell, and we have plenty of time in Warzone to kill, as Infinity Ward has already confirmed the mode will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with future updates tied to successive Call of Duty games, including this year's untitled Call of Duty 2020 project from Treyarch.

